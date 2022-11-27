Advertisement

Canada Win First Davis Cup Title

Updated November 27, 2022
Canada’s team celebrates after winning the men’s singles final tennis of the Davis Cup tennis tournament match between Canada and Australia at the Martin Carpena sports hall, in Malaga on November 27, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

Felix Auger-Aliassime sealed tennis history for Canada as they won their first Davis Cup title by beating Australia 2-0 in Sunday’s finals in Malaga.

The world number six eased past Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to give Canada the trophy at the expense of 28-time winners Australia.

Earlier Denis Shapovalov gave Canada, beaten finalists in 2019 to Spain, the first point with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

AFP



