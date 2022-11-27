Canada Win First Davis Cup Title

Felix Auger-Aliassime sealed tennis history for Canada as they won their first Davis Cup title by beating Australia 2-0 in Sunday’s finals in Malaga.

The world number six eased past Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to give Canada the trophy at the expense of 28-time winners Australia.

Earlier Denis Shapovalov gave Canada, beaten finalists in 2019 to Spain, the first point with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

AFP