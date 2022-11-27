Davido Makes First Public Appearance After Son’s Demise

Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has made his first public appearance in Osun State after his son Ifeanyi’s demise.

Davido who lost his only son on November 1 was in Osun State for the inauguration of his uncle, Nurudeen Adeleke as the governor of the state.

The act’s aide, Israel DMW, shared photos of the singer and his team at the event.

“OGA, NO GO EVER MINUS. WE OUTSIDE @aadeleke_01 OSUN STATE GOVERNOR.”

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

Sunday’s inauguration come months after Adeleke, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 403,371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

He won 17 LGAs in the state while the APC won 13 LGAs.