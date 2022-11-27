Advertisement

Katsina PDP Youths Vow To Deliver Six Million Votes For Atiku

Abdurrahman Umar  
Updated November 27, 2022
Yasir Ibrahim, the Coordinator Atiku Support Organization in Katsina addressing the audience.

 

Youths in Katsina State under the auspices of the Atiku Support Organization have vowed to deliver at least six million votes for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The State Coordinator of the Organization, Yasir Ibrahim, disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony of the 34 Local Government Coordinators at the Katsina State Atiku Presidential Campaign Office, Katsina on Sunday.

He explained that the coordinators, aged between 30 to 35, were inaugurated to ensure that Atiku wins all the polling units across the 34 LGAs of the State.

READ ALSO: I Will Increase Funds For Arts, Liberalise Acquisition Process, Atiku Promises Creatives

 

Also speaking, the PDP Funtua/Dandume Federal Constituency Candidate, Hon. Rabilu Musa, who was impressed with the turnout of the teeming youth during the inauguration, said it shows that PDP is the answer.



More on Politics

Davido Makes First Public Appearance After Son’s Demise

Davido, Ooni Grace Adeleke’s Inauguration As Osun Governor

Two Arrested, Prosecuted For Being In Possession Of 468 PVCs

Abia 2023: Alex Otti Meets Business Leaders, Pledges To Tackle Insecurity

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV