PDP Governors Forum Congratulates Sen Ademola Adeleke On His Inauguration As Osun Governor

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of His Excellency. Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, Governor of Sokoto State, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his inauguration as Governor of Osun State on 27th November 2022.

The forum in a statement on Sunday noted that Adeleke’s July 2022 victory at the polls was a testimony to the gallant efforts, hard-work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by His Excellency over the years.

READ ALSO: I Will Increase Funds For Arts, Liberalise Acquisition Process, Atiku Promises Creatives

“At the campaigns, he concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they in turn responded in kind with their votes, bestowing on him and the PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions.

“This proves once again that God’s time is the best. He chooses the time and the place.

“This mandate has all the trapping of the love and prayers of the people. The PDP – GF looks forward to a very engaging and prosperous first tenure for Governor Adeleke and enjoin all the people of the state to continue to pray for him, support him with their undiluted loyalty, as his heart is full of love and concern for their wellbeing.

“Today, the path has been cleared and light of progress is shinning on Osun State. It is now time for the “Peoples governor” a man so much loved by the people, to settle down to develop a roadmap for the rapid development of Osun State. The state deserves the best,” the statement partly read.

The forum, reiterated that it celebrates with Adeleke’s family and the people of Osun State who have entrusted leadership to the lawmaker, even as a welcomed him into the PDP governors’ forum.