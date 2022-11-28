Adeleke Suspends Osun Electoral Commission Chairman, Six Members

Barely 24 hours after his inauguration, Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has suspended the ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr. Segun Oladitan.

The governor also suspended six members, namely Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran, Ms. Suibat Adubi, Mr. Yinka Ajiboye, Mrs. Abosede Omibeku, Mr. Dosu Gidigbi, and Mr. Wahab Adewoyin.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

READ ALSO: 2023: IGP Orders Distribution Of Weapons, Protective Equipment For Officers “This suspension is sequel to several petitions bordering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said chairman and members of the commission. “Pending the outcome of investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the commission, the secretary to the commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the commission”, the statement said.

Adeleke, in another unexpected move, ordered that all appointments of traditional rulers made by the immediate past administration of Gboyega Oyetola be put on hold.

He said the measure was to ensure strict compliance with the due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies.

This order was contained in six Executive Orders of the governor issued on Monday and made available to journalists in a statement by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke took the oath of office on Sunday, four months after his victory at the July 16 Osun State governorship election.

Contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he defeated Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was seeking re-election.