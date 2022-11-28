Adeleke’s Inauguration Points To Our Inevitable Victory In 2023 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Executive Governor of Osun State, saying that the joy that pervades Osun State, the South West and the country in general points to the coming victory of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

“Governor Adeleke’s triumph at the polls and successful swearing-in is an indicator of the victory of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his inauguration on May 29, 2023 to lead the charge in the PDP’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the suffocating misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” a statement from the party partly read.

“The fact that the PDP triumphed over the then ruling APC in Osun State, the home State of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, confirms that the APC has no foothold in Osun State without genuine followership in the entire South West and other parts of the country.

“People Osun State are overjoyed because the coming of their beloved Governor Adeleke represents the attainment of a long-desired breath of fresh air and a new era of peace, transparency in government, infrastructural development and economic prosperity which has eluded them in the 12 darks years of untold suffering, deprivation and suppression under the insensitive APC.

“The PDP also congratulates the people of Osun State for firmly resisting the massively corrupt and marauding APC to restore a purposeful, caring and development-oriented government under Governor Adeleke.

“The people’s confidence in Governor Adeleke is based on his proven capacity, competence, commitment to the wellbeing and development of the State and the PDP is delighted that the new governor already has his sleeves rolled up and has hit the ground running upon inauguration.”

The PDP congratulated Governor Adeleke and prayed to God to grant him more wisdom and strength to rebuild Osun State and bring unity, happiness and economic prosperity to the people.