APC Dodging ‘Woeful’ Performance, Claiming FG’s Projects In Lagos – Atiku Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of shying away from its ‘woeful’ performances and campaigning with the Federal Government’s projects in Lagos State.

The APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu – a former governor of the ex-Nigerian capital – is campaigning on his records in Lagos which he says is a testament to what he can do if elected as the country’s leader next year.

But a spokesperson of the Council Charles Aniagwu has faulted the claims, accusing the ruling party of performing badly at the national level.

“The level of insecurity was democratised to the extent that every part of the country became a killing field. Those are the things APC can do. And because they don’t want us to talk about it, you can see how they always run away from their national and abysmal failure,” he said Monday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“So, if he thinks that the federal roads that were built by the Federal Government from Ikeja through Anthony – of course having passed Maryland and then you pass through the Third Mainland Bridge completed by the Babangida administration to the Island – that those are the things they would be showing us, we would remind them that those things were there even before Tinubu became the governor of Lagos State.”

As far as he is concerned, “Since they (APC) have performed so woefully at the national level and they don’t want to stay with their records at the national level, we would accompany them on that train to Lagos so that we would discuss Lagos.”

He said the PDP administration established organisations such as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), introduced some bank reforms, and gathered some of the best brains in the country to work for the government.