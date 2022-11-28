We Need To Fix Our Country, Sanusi Woos Nigerian Doctors In South Africa

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has wooed Nigerian doctors in South Africa, asking them to come home and fix Africa’s most populous country.

Addressing the doctors over the weekend in Johannesburg, Sanusi commended the doctors for representing Nigeria well in their host country South Africa.

He also encouraged the Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute their quota in building a better Nigeria, saying they have their respective duties to play.

“We all have a duty to see what we can do. This country needs us now more than ever before. When we have a challenge, when we have a crisis, it is not the time to run away,” he said.

“When your house is on fire, you don’t run away. You look for the fire brigade to come and kill the fire and we are the fire brigade. We need to go back and fix our country.

“We need to get our country to that level where people and doctors are coming to work in Nigeria, where academics are coming to teach in Nigerian universities, not looking out to other parts of the world.”

The emir admitted that there is a lot of work to be done on Nigeria’s economy, politics, and governance among others.

He charged all Nigerians to join hands in building a better country, adding that no one will fix the country for them.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Muhammad Manta, assured Sanusi of the efforts of Nigerian doctors in South Africa to contribute back home.

Manta pleaded for the continued intercession of other Nigerian leaders to lead the people on the right track in choosing leaders that will serve Nigerians better.

“We need to have people who really think about service, not how to destroy society. We do pray also that with the kind prayers of eminent Nigerians as well as religious leaders, they will take it upon themselves also to disseminate messages to us to choose the right leaders,” he said.