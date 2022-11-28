Zamfara APC Condemns Act Of Vandalism By Suspected PDP Thugs

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the act of vandalism perpetrated on its members and people of the state by suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs during its rally in the state on Sunday.

In a statement, the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, claimed the opposition PDP smuggled thugs from other states to join hands with their counterparts in the state to cause havoc.

Danfulani, therefore, called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The perpetrators and their sponsors should be brought to book so that we can continue to enjoy the peace that is gradually returning to our state,” said Danfulani.

Danfulani stressed that this was the second time the opposition PDP was trying to cause unrest in the state by hiring some unscrupulous persons to attack innocent people and steal or destroy their properties anytime they were holding rallies in the state.

The first one, according to Danfulani, was held at the PDP gubernatorial candidate’s residence where innocent citizens were shot to death while others were hospitalised.

He maintained that what happened during the PDP rally on Sunday clearly exonerated APC from the plans of killing and destruction of citizens’ properties as nobody pointed an accusing finger against any APC member.

He stressed that the PDP has been losing support in the state, a situation which has forced the party to adopt thuggery in order to disrupt the attention of the APC