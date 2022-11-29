886 Terrorists Awaiting Prosecution – Military

The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has said that 886 terrorists were currently awaiting transfer to Giwa Project in Kainji, Niger State, for prosecution.

Addressing journalists in Borno on Monday, Musa said 323 detainees were transferred to Operation Safe Corridor in Gombe State on September 8 for the Deradicalization Demobilization and Rehabilitation, DDR, programme of the Federal Government.

General Musa was represented by the Acting Theater Intelligence Coordinator, Colonel Obinna Azuike.

He stated that over 82, 237 terrorists and their families had surrendered since July 2021, adding that currently, the Giwa Centre has a total of 1,893 suspects in custody.

“886 detainees are awaiting transfer to Giwa Project in Kainji for prosecution, while 323 detainees were transferred to Op SAFE CORRIDOR in Gombe on 8 Sep 22 for the DDR programme,” Musa stated.

On the number of insurgents that have surrendered to the military, Musa said, “As of date, a total of 82,237 BHT fighters and their families have surrendered since July 2021. Out of the surrendered persons, 16,577 were active male fighters, 24,499 are women and 41,161 are children.

“Information obtained from detailed debriefings of the surrendered terrorists is being continually factored into the operations of the Theatre. Such debriefings are routinely undertaken as more fighters continue to surrender in their numbers.”

He also spoke on the fate of the students of the Government Girls College Chibok, who were abducted from their school in Borno State in 2014.

The Theatre Commander noted that of the 276 abducted Chibok School girls, 57 escaped in 2014, 107 girls were released in 2018; three were recovered in 2019; two recovered in 2021 and 11 girls were rescued so far in 2022.

Putting the total number of freed girls from captivity at 180, Musa said 96 of them were still unaccounted for with military operations ongoing to locate them.