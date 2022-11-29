APC Demands Probe Of Suspected Thugs Who Destroyed The Party’s Assets

Imam Dayyabu and Nasir Sani, two members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are accused of organizing other party members to attack people and destroy APC campaign assets on Saturday and Sunday at Galadanci Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has demanded a thorough investigation into their actions.

Reports from the state indicated that the suspects were arrested following the attack and have remained in custody for further investigation.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs and spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, the APC claimed that the alleged thugs’ use of dangerous weapons caused confusion, which led to numerous people suffering injuries of varying severity.

Garba made the point that the state, which has recently seen some peace and is holding elections at several levels, is at risk because of the terrible trend.

The Commissioner claimed that after attending a wedding in the region, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP’s governorship candidate, made a walk through the neighborhood with a large group of thugs.

He expressed regret that Yusuf had blamed the APC for the event and had even called for the detention of Abdullahi Abbas, the party’s leader.

Garba accused the NNPP of using irresponsible propaganda, made-up stories, and purposeful lies to sabotage the upcoming general elections.

In response to the incident over the weekend, the Commissioner also denounced the statement made by the NNPP chairman, Haruna Doguwa, which empowered hate speech and personal insults to incite violence.

The Commissioner pointed out that widespread NNPP defections and the APC’s seeming successes in Kano are keeping the opposition up at night which increases its chances of winning elections.

He also urged party members to remain calm and always uphold the law.