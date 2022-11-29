Gunmen Assassinate Labour Party Women Leader in Kaduna

The women leader of the Labour Party in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs Victoria Chimtex, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

She was said to have been killed on Monday night by the gunmen who invaded her residence at about 8 pm and shot at her.

The victim’s husband was also said to have been shot and was rushed to the hospital.

Although the police authorities were yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Kaduna, Peter Hassan, told Channels Television that the victim was a very hard-working and very ‘Obidient’ women leader of the party in the Kaura Local Government Area.

Hassan disclosed that the gunmen shot the victim several times in her leg and spinal cord which led to her immediate death.

He also explained that the gunmen rejected the monetary offer made by the husband of the victim for them to spare her life.

Her death comes three years after a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader, Salome Abuh, was shot and set ablaze at her residence in the Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A High Court sitting in Idah, Kogi State in March 2021 subsequently convicted one of the suspects, Ocholi Edicha, to 12 years and six months in prison for culpable homicide.