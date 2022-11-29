There Will Be Less Voter Apathy In 2023 – Hamzat Lawal

A political activist and founder of Code and Follow the Money, Hamzat Lawal, has expressed optimism that there will be less voter apathy in the 2023 elections due to the excitement among Nigerians ahead of the polls.

Speaking on Channels Television Political Paradigm, Lawal said many non-voters and new registrants are so eager to vote in the coming elections and urged security agencies to provide adequate security for lives and properties.

“As we go into 2023, I have the confidence that there will be less voter apathy. A lot of people are really excited, I have seen people who have their permanent voters card but they have never cast a ballot but for the first time they want to cast and you have new first-time voters who are now registered and are waiting to collect their PVCs.

“So, in 2023 there will be less apathy, there is so much excitement that is why I am calling on security agencies to ensure that lives and properties are adequately protected and let politicians again not interfere.

“The world is going digital, we world has become a global village and you as a political leader is saying that we should not use BVAS, we should not use electronic transmission of results,” he said.

On reports about underage registration, Lawal said it is part of the efforts of politicians trying to undermine the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)’s efforts to eliminate electoral malpractices, adding that he is confident the INEC chairman will investigate the issue and punish perpetrators as he promised.

He carpeted the politicians trying to circumvent the INEC systems in order to have their way, saying that they are dragging Nigeria 10 years back.

“We are seeing larger interference from the political class, see now they are trying to fight INEC on the use of BVAS which is really sad, they are also trying to fight INEC not to use electronic transmission of results. Are we making progress and headway or are we trying to take Nigeria 10 years back?” Lawal rhetorically asked.

The activist advised politicians who are opposing the electronic transmission of results with the excuse of low internet in remote areas to see it as an opportunity to increase internet penetration in the country.