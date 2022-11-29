Three Secondary School Boys Gang-Rape Junior Student In Ondo

Three male secondary school students have been arrested by the police for the alleged gang-raping of a 14-year-old SSS 1 girl in Ondo State.

The three suspects are identified as Idris Matthew,17, Olawale Tobi, 18, and Ajayi Micheal, 17

The Suspects were said to have committed the crime at Akure High School in Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the victim went into the bush near the school to defecate when she was accosted and raped by the suspects.

After the incident, the victim was said to have entered the classroom with bloodstains on her uniform.

The incident was reported to the school authorities which reported at the nearest police station.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

Odunlami stated that the three suspects have been arrested and are presently in police custody.