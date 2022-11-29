Tinubu Won’t Relocate FCT From Abuja To Lagos – APC Campaign Council 

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has denied claims that the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will relocate the Federal Capital Territory from Abuja to Lagos.

The Council’s Director, Media & Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, describing the claim as an “egregious lie”.

“After exhausting their arsenal of calumnies and character assassination against Tinubu, the opposition PDP and their surrogate Labour Party have begun a multi-pronged desperate campaign of falsehoods,” he said.

“In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos on succeeding President Muhammad Buhari from 29th May 2023.

“This misinformation campaign, according to field reports, is being given some traction by some elders on the payroll of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are shocked that some people could contrive such egregious lie, all in the name of politics, with the intention to confuse our burgeoning support base in that part of the country.

“Let us say with emphasis, that Asiwaju does not contemplate any such plan and will not do anything that is so ultra-unconstitutional.”

Read the full statement below: