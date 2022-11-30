Advertisement

A ‘Dear Friend’ To Russia – Putin Mourns Late Chinese Leader Zemin

Updated November 30, 2022
A photo combination of former Chinese leader, Jiang Zemin and Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP

 

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin — who was hailed as a great communist revolutionary and was announced by Beijing to have died earlier — was a “dear friend” to Russia.

“As a dear friend of our country, Jiang Zemin made an invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Chinese relations… the bright memory of such an authoritative politician and a wonderful person will forever remain in my heart,” Putin said in a message of condolence to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to a Kremlin statement.

