EU Chief Proposes Special Court ‘To Try Russia’s Crimes’

Updated November 30, 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a media statement in Brussels, on October 18, 2021. YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP

 

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialised court” to put Russia’s top officials on trial for the war in Ukraine.

“While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression,” she said in a video statement.

More to follow…



