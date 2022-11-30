EU Chief Proposes Special Court ‘To Try Russia’s Crimes’

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialised court” to put Russia’s top officials on trial for the war in Ukraine.

“While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression,” she said in a video statement.

READ ALSO: Fire Erupts At Oil Depot In Russian Region Bordering Ukraine

More to follow…