FG, UN Sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

The Federal Government and the United Nations have signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027.

The Cooperation Framework focuses on assisting Nigeria to achieve developmental objectives of ensuring inclusiveness, sustainability and accountability.

At the signing of the document at the UN House in Abuja, the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Matthias Schmale said the framework will further assist in the achievement of the federal government of taking 35 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2025.

He said it will also create more than 2.5 million developmental opportunities for Nigeria.

In his address, the Minister of State, Prince Clem Agba says the framework is in line with the Federal Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

He lamented the lack of development in the rural areas.

Reiterating his comment on lack of even development at the state level, Mr. Agba said more than 90 percent of the activities by state governors are in the state capital.

According to him 70 percent of rural areas are neglected by state governors, especially in terms of education.

Mr Agba asserted that he has no apology for his comment about the governors and calls on Nigerians to also hold the governors accountable.