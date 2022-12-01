Court Nullifies Abia APGA Gov Primary, Orders Fresh Election

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja has nullified the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship Primary held on May 29, 2022 in Abia State.

The judge subsequently ordered that a fresh primary be conducted within 14 days.

Justice Nyako made the order in a judgement on a suit by Chikwe Udensi, challenging the outcome of the APGA governorship primary purportedly won by Greg Ibe.

The judge observed that from the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the May 29 APGA governorship primary in Abia was “flawed and marred by irregularities”.

Udensi lost to Ibe at the APGA primary but headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election. Specifically, Udensi had urged the court to declare him winner of the APGA governorship primary or in the alternative, order for conduct of a fresh election.