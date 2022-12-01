Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s 46th Posthumous Birthday

Award-winning Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong’o Wednesday, paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman on his 46th posthumous birthday.

Nyong’o in a video posted on her Instagram handle said the legacy of the late actor continues and urged everyone who can to extend their hands to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.

“The legacy continues. Join me in honoring Chadwick and his everlasting artistry on his birthday today, and if you can, give to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts to support the intellectual, spiritual, and artistic growth of Black storytellers,” she said.

Boseman, famous for playing the role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wakanda forever died in 2020 after battling stage 4 colon cancer.

The actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer four years before his death. News of his death came as a surprise to many and elicited global shock, grief, and reactions as the act never disclosed his health status but rather kept working on groundbreaking movies in the midst of chemotherapy and operations.

Four years after the release of the first movie, Wakanda forever 2 hit the big screens in November 2022 but this time around, without its superhero, T’Challa.