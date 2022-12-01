Nigeria Yet To Realise Its Expectations From The World, Says Obasanjo

Nigeria is yet to realize its expectations from world leaders at independence in 1960, and the country has also not continued to maintain its leadership position in the African continent.

That’s according to the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

He stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the launch of the book “The letter man” written by Musikilu Mojeed.

READ ALSO: How I Brokered Peace Between Warring Ethiopian, Tigrayan Sides – Obasanjo

“When Nigeria became independent, it was a giant in the sun. That was the expectation. Not a giant even in Africa. A giant in the sun. That was the expectation of the world about Nigeria,” he said.

“Have we lived up to it? No, we haven’t! Why haven’t we? I think we probably don’t appreciate what we have as a country. And I believe if we do appreciate it and make good use of it, we would do better than we are now. I believe the right lessons must be learned! God has given us all that we need to have. That we are not doing what we should do, is not God! We should blame ourselves.”

The 465-page book is a compilation of letters written by former President Obasanjo.

Some of those who attended the event include the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omogui Okauru, and a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode among others.