Osun Govt Accuses Oyetola Of Leaving N76bn Debt

The Osun State Government has accused the administration of Gboyega Oyetola of accruing debts in pensions and salaries to the tune of N76 billion.

The spokesperson to the Executive Governor Olawale Rasheed quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade to have made the claim while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the state on Thursday.

“The Osun state government has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the administration of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76 billion,” Olawale said in a statement he issued on Thursday.

“The disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former Governor that he left N14bn in cash for the new government among other bogus claims that have now been found to be an outright falsehood,” the statement added.

The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities as disclosed by the Permanent Secretary are as follows:

(I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64

(II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40

(III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97

Total: N75,805,072,851.01

“The public is advised that this is not the total debt left by the past administration as briefings on other sources of liabilities continue tomorrow,” the government added.