Unlike Atiku, Tinubu Has Many Controversies Surrounding Him – Dino Melaye

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is controversial contrary to his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, he claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

“Atiku Abubakar as an individual, you will read his biography, you will read his autobiography, you will read his history and if you read it 40 or 30 years ago it is still talking about the same person.

“You can identify his classmates, you can read about the schools he attended, there no controversy about where he is from, Jada, there is no controversy about Atiku Abubakar but everything about Bola Ahmed Tinubu is controversial, mysteriously controversial,” Melaye said.

He also debunked a claim by form APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole that Atiku said Northerners shouldn’t vote for a Yoruba or Igbo person as the president of Nigeria, describing it as “beer parlour” talk catapulted into political relevance.

Melaye maintained that Atiku is a pan-Nigerian and the most trusted presidential candidate in the 2023 election, saying that people from all the geopolitical zones in the country are comfortable with the PDP candidate.

READ ALSO: APC Promoting Falsehood Against Obi As Campaign Strategy – Baba-Ahmed

He said in the quest to get the PDP presidential ticket, Atiku visited every part of the country and was welcomed, but that Tinubu could not visit the entire South West and didn’t even visit any of the states in the South-East prior to the APC presidential primary.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign spokesperson described Atiku as a billionaire with enterprises while claiming Tinubu is a billionaire without enterprises. He said his principal is the only one that has the capacity to create enabling environment for the private sector to thrive in Nigeria.