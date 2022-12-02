Anambra Plans 24-Hour Power Supply For Major Cities

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said his administration is working with private providers to guaranty 24 hours electricity in major cities in the state over the next 30 months.

Soludo said this on Friday during a ceremony to present appointment letters to the newly recruited five thousand teachers for primary and secondary schools in the State.

While reeling out some of his achievement is office so far, the governor said, “In barely eight months in office, we have been vigorously and simultaneously implementing the five pillars of our peoples manifesto. We are fighting criminals and touts head on and they are on the run, security law and order are getting better by the day.

“Anambra is now a construction site with 230 kilometres of quality and strategic road constructions ongoing together with bridges and flyovers; we have launched regenerative agricultural revolution as well as reinventing the palm oil and coconut economy.

“Four industrial parks are being prepared, designed. We are working in partnership with private providers to guaranty 24 hours electricity in our major cities over the next 30 months. Street lights powered by solar are now replacing old technologies.”

READ ALSO: Alleged Misconduct: 15 High Court Judges To Face NJC Probe Panels

Soludo said with the recruitment of new 5000 teachers for the primary and secondary schools, the era of schools without quality teachers is gone.

He added that with additional 2,500 teachers each in primary and secondary schools, the state will henceforth continue to meet best possible teacher student ratios.

The Governor assured the teachers that as a fellow teacher, the government will prioritise teachers and ensure they are motivated and empowered, adding that all the tools they need to work with will be provided.

The 500 new teachers are employed under the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board and the Post Primary School Service Commission.