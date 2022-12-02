Ogun Labour Party Suspends National Publicity Secretary, Others

The last may not have been heard about the crisis rocking the Labour Party as the Ogun chapter suspended the state chairman, Michael Ashade; the Secretary, Feyisola Michael, and the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

They are believed to be loyal to the Director General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Okupe, who was earlier suspended by the state chapter of the Labour Party.

Okupe’s purported expulsion has polarized the party into factions.

It will be recalled that Ashade had announced the dismissal in Abeokuta on Thursday, saying the offences allegedly committed breached the LP’s constitution.

But the Deputy Chairman, Lookman Jagun, and four others reaffirmed Okupe’s membership and suspended Ashade, Feyisola and Arabambi, citing anti-party activities at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday.