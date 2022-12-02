Advertisement

Ogun Labour Party Suspends National Publicity Secretary, Others

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2022
The Labour Party is gaining mileage among the youth who are majorly rooting for the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

 

The last may not have been heard about the crisis rocking the Labour Party as the Ogun chapter suspended the state chairman, Michael Ashade; the Secretary, Feyisola Michael, and the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

They are believed to be loyal to the Director General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Okupe, who was earlier suspended by the state chapter of the Labour Party.

Okupe’s purported expulsion has polarized the party into factions.

READ ALSONon-Oil Sector Contributing 73% To Budget Financing, Says Finance Minister

It will be recalled that Ashade had announced the dismissal in Abeokuta on Thursday, saying the offences allegedly committed breached the LP’s constitution.

But the Deputy Chairman, Lookman Jagun, and four others reaffirmed Okupe’s membership and suspended Ashade, Feyisola and Arabambi, citing anti-party activities at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday.



More on Politics

Expose Governors Stealing LG Funds, Wike, Ortom Challenge Buhari

Unlike Atiku, Tinubu Has Many Controversies Surrounding Him – Dino Melaye

Court Strikes Out Aondoakaa’s Suit Against Fr. Hyacinth Alia

APC Promoting Falsehood Against Obi As Campaign Strategy – Baba-Ahmed

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV