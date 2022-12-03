Advertisement

Jesus And Telles Out Of Brazil’s World Cup Due To Injuries

Channels Television  
Updated December 3, 2022
Cameroon’s defender #24 Enzo Ebosse (L) fights for the ball with Brazil’s forward #18 Gabriel Jesus (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

 

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with knee injuries, the Brazil team announced on Saturday.

The South American team said the pair, who were hurt during Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon, both underwent tests on Saturday morning that “confirmed their injuries and the impossibility of them recovering for the rest of the World Cup in Qatar”.

Brazil, who face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, have problems in defence as Telles’ fellow full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, have also had injury problems.

Arsenal forward Jesus featured in all three of Brazil’s Group G games but the five-time world champions have a wealth of attacking talent.

Coach Tite has said that star forward Neymar will play again in Qatar after spraining his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Hopes Neymar could feature against South Korea increased after he was seen at the Lusail Stadium with his teammates, walking on the pitch without a limp.

AFP



More on Qatar 2022

Di Maria Out, Messi In Argentina Line-Up For Australia World Cup Clash

World Cup Lights Up To Show Support For Hospitalised Pele

Netherlands Beat USA To Reach World Cup Quarter-Finals

Senegal Coach Cisse Unwell Ahead Of England World Cup Clash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV