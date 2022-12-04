Attacks Won’t Stop 2023 Polls, INEC Assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again assured Nigerians that the 2023 general election will be conducted despite attacks on its facilities.

Within three weeks, two attacks were carried out on INEC local government facilities in Ogun and Osun. Though INEC said its Ebonyi office was also attacked on Sunday, the police said fire gutted the facility.

The Commission had lamented the spate of attacks on its offices, putting the number of INEC offices attacked by hoodlums at 50. The attacks were recorded in 21 states.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Committee on Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the sensitive materials to be deployed for next year’s polls are not in the facilities that were recently attacked.

“I just want to assure the nation that our sensitive materials are not in any of these places where these attacks have occurred,” he said.

“We have secured the BVAS and other sensitive materials that will be used in the conduct of this election. Those materials are not in any of these facilities that are being attacked.”

According to Okoye, the electoral umpire is working closely with security agencies to forestall a recurrence of attacks on its facilities.

Stating that security have been beefed up in INEC offices across the 36 states and the FCT, the national commissioner said security agencies are also manning strategic INEC offices in local government areas in the states.

He explained that the Commission will replace damaged equipment following attacks on its offices as soon as possible.

“As we move closer to the election, if these attacks persists, it may be difficult for us to replace some of the materials that have been damaged,” he said.

“That is why we want to get these offices secured and prevent some of these attacks. This commission is resolved and determined to proceed with electoral business because that is what the Nigerian people want and expect us to do.”