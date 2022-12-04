PHOTOS: Okowa, Tambuwal, Meet Obasanjo In Abeokuta

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation His Excellency Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, 2023 PDP Vice Presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa, Dr Sule Lamido, and other leaders of the party on Saturday met with former president Olusegun obasanjo, in his Ogun residence.

Other members of the team who visited the former presu=ident include, former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Speaking after about two hour closed door session, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

He added that, “We’re in the build up and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.

Tambuwal hinted that the party was expecting a very very rousing and large crowd at the Lagos State Presidential campaign in Lagos on Monday.

Below are some more photos from the meeting.