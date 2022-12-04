PHOTOS: Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, El-Rufai, Others In London

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has arrived in London, the United Kingdom ahead of his “lecture at the Chatham House on Monday”, according to the party.

The former Lagos State governor was pictured alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Jigawa State counterparty, Abubakar Badaru; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; amongst others.

Tinubu, 70, is expected to speak on security, economy and foreign policy at the lecture with world-leading policy institute and think-tank.

Tinubu is in the 2023 presidential race alongside frontline candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

See photos: