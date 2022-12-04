Tinubu’s Ambition Means Nothing To Buhari, Says Baba-Ahmed

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), means nothing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba-Ahmed spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, Buhari has finished with Nigeria and he is going to “unmake Tinubu after all his political successes”.

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) says the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Who made Buhari after Almighty Allah? Tinubu. All the failed attempts (of Buhari), Tinubu came and added millions of votes and make Buhari.

“Who is going to unmake Tinubu after all his political successes? Buhari, because Buhari has finished his eight years. It is not about how well Nigeria was run or how bad Nigeria was run, they have finished with Nigeria, they have finished with everybody. Tinubu can go to blazes; it means nothing to Buhari and that is Buhari for you.”

Baba-Ahmed also said he has demolished all the roadblocks mounted on the path of Obi in the north, noting that the former governor of Anambra State is now well-received by youths and other demographical brackets in the region which traditionally boasts of numerical strength during presidential elections.

According to him, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are as good as gone and the only party in the country at the moment is the Labour Party.