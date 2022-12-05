ASUU Opposes Education Loan, Demands Withheld Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed the proposed introduction of education loan which it says has proven to be a monumental failure in Nigeria and some other countries where it was introduced.

The union said it is troubled that the proponents of the policy are so eager to foist it down the throat of Nigerians when they have done more to push Nigerians into poverty through sheer incompetence in handling the economic fortunes of the nation.

ASUU made this known in statement signed by its President Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which held at the University of Calabar.

The lecturers appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to release the withheld salaries of its members, adding that they view as casualisation, the payment of salaries to some of its member in the month of October based on pro-rata.

The ASUU leaders appreciated its members and their families for their resilience, assuring that their understanding and perseverance, in the face of hardship and provocation occasioned by government’s intransigence and insensitivity, shall be rewarded by posterity.

Read the full statement below: