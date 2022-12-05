Tinubu Reveals Plans At Chatham House, Delegates Gbajabiamila, El-Rufai To Answer Questions

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Monday revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Tinubu, who spoke during an appearance at Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom, also delegated some of his allies including serving governors and lawmakers to answer questions posed by participants at the world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum.

Some of those who answered questions on Tinubu’s behalf include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; APC national women’s leader, Dr Betta Edu; former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos, Wale Edun; amongst others.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, he adopted the delegation method “to show the team and the capacity that we have”.

Reform Almajiri System

On education, Tinubu promised to provide student loans and reform the Almajiri educational system practiced in northern Nigeria.

The 70-year-old APC presidential candidate also promised to recruit and train more teachers to boost education.

“There will be student loans. We are going to reform the Almajiri system. We’ll equally build more schools, recruit more teachers and train them,” he said.

Tinubu also said his government will introduce technology hubs for youths to acquire digital skills. “Youths can even develop technological languages on their own and make a better 21st-century approach to governance in Nigeria,” he said.

El-Rufai answered questions on security, saying banditry, terrorism, separatism, and oil theft require a new approach including increasing the number of security operatives.

“The numbers must change and the Bola Tinubu administration already has a blueprint which is embedded in our action plan to address this. We will scale up the numbers of the armed forces. We’ll ramp up not only the numbers but the training and the equipment,” the Kaduna governor said.

Alake, on his part, answered question on how Tinubu plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty if elected. “The key to his policy for increasing economic growth is to enable the private sector to make the investment that will increase productivity, grow the economy, create the jobs, and reduce poverty,” he said.

Also, Gbajabiamila responded to a question on the strategies of Tinubu on defence, the APC national women’s leader answered a question on healthcare delivery, amongst others.