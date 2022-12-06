2023: Again, Buhari Pledges Credible Polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible, as manipulations will not be allowed in any form.

The President made the comment while playing host to West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the State House in Abuja.

Making reference to what he described as the successful conduct of off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, Buhari stated that he would allow people to choose the leaders they want.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, people should vote for whomever they want, in whatever party. We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people.

He expressed a conviction that elections are even more difficult to rig now, as Nigerians are now better informed and know that the advantages of dialoguing, outweighs carrying of weapons.

In a similar development, the President received a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State who visited him in his office, to show appreciation for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Kolmani area of the state.

Briefing his visitors, Buhari said in spite of what his critics may say, his administration has made progress in stabilizing the security situation in the country, reviving the economy and fighting corruption.

Describing the visit as a morale booster, the President noted that he was simply doing his job.

Going down memory lane, the President narrated that serving as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s, the feasibility study was developed, believing it would further stabilize the polity and so for the oil find, the group should rather be congratulated.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State assured that the project will enhance the nation’s socioeconomic fortunes, create jobs, as well as benefit farmers.