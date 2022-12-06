No Proof I Get Share Of Lagos Revenue, Says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says his detractors have no proof he gets a share of the revenue of Lagos State.

The former Lagos governor stated this in an interview with BBC News on Monday shortly after his appearance at the Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom.

The APC candidate also said those criticising his source of wealth were driven by envy, adding that he hasn’t gotten any government contract or appointment since he left office in 2007. Tinubu was in office from 1999 to 2007 and has since influenced who becomes governor in the nation’s economic nerve centre.

READ ALSO: APC Has Failed Northerners, Muslim-Muslim Ticket Won’t Work – Shagari

According to him, his wealth came from investments in real estate.

“I am not denying my wealth. I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years and since I left the office, I have not taken any government appointment, no government contract,” he said.

Asked whether he gets a share of Lagos revenue, Tinubu said, “Hey, excuse me, share, what? Have they proven it? The World Bank, (and) the International Monetary Fund have investigated the records in Lagos. What’s wrong with them? It’s envy.”

He also said he won’t vote for any of his counterparts if he weren’t contesting the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu specifically said he won’t vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he weren’t on the ballot.

Asked if he would vote any of Atiku or Obi if he weren’t contesting, Tinubu said,

“None, because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”