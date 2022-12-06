PHOTOS: Atiku Visits Ooni Of Ife, Paramount Ruler Of Ijesaland

Amid the 2023 election campaigns, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran.

The former Vice President shared photos with the monarchs via Twitter.

READ ALSO: 2023: I Won’t Vote Any Of Atiku Or Obi If I Am Not Contesting – Tinubu

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on December 6, 2022. Photo Credit: @Atiku/Twitter.

“Today, I met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran,” he said in a series of tweets.

“My consultations with them underscore the critical roles that traditional institutions play in social cohesion.

“I am also humbled by the blessings these revered monarchs invoked on our mission. I am honoured and pleased for the generous time spent hosting my team and I.”