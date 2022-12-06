PHOTOS: LP’s Peter Obi Embraces APC’s Uzodimma In Imo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and Governor Hope Uzodimma were locked in a warm embrace in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday.

The two politicians met coincidentally at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri. Uzodimma arrived in the state from Abuja while Obi was in Imo for a presidential rally.

At the airport, Obi, a former Anambra State governor, briefly exchanged pleasantries with Uzodimma, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of those championing the agenda of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the South-East geopolitical zone.

After the brief encounter, Uzodimma moved to his destination while the LP presidential candidate moved to the Kanu Nwankwo Stadium in Owerri, the venue of his rally.

