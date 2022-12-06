Troops Kill Several Bandits During Clearance Operations In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed several bandits during clearance operations in enclaves of non-state actors around Idasu, Fatika and Makera forests in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in operational feedback to the state government on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Train Attack Victims Demand Compensation From FG

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, many bandits were neutralised during the operation, while others still fled with gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the troops for their success, while urging them to work harder.

El-Rufai appealed to citizens in the areas to report suspicious individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries to the security operations room.