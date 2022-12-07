Buhari Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen Democracy In Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the commitment of Nigeria to work with Guinea Bissau and other countries towards sustaining and strengthening democracy and good governance both in the sub-region and on the continent.

Buhari gave the affirmation during a one-day State Visit to the West African country today.

In a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, the President, who used the opportunity to review bilateral relations of both countries and challenges facing the region, lauded the citizens for standing with President Umaro Embaló democratic government.

The President further expressed appreciation for the conferment of the country’s highest national honour, the Amilcar Cabral Award as well as the naming of a major street in Bissau, the capital city, after him.

In his remarks, the President of Guinea Bissau states that he is pleased with Nigeria for the constant support, particularly through the country’s 20 years of instability.