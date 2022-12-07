Burna Boy To Release Mini Documentary For Single, ‘Whiskey’

Grammy award-winner, Damini Ogbulu popularly known as Burna boy is set to release the video for his latest single dubbed ‘Whiskey’ Thursday.

According to the ‘Ye” crooner, the video which will be released in the form of a mini-documentary highlights the challenges of environmental degradation bedevilling the Niger Delta region due to oil exploration.

This, the singer says will serve as an avenue for the people of Port Harcourt to tell their stories to the world.

“We let the people tell their stories – Whiskey mini-documentary out Thursday 7 pm,” he revealed on his Instagram handle.

The singer has been at the forefront of advocating for the people of the Niger Delta region through his works. Off his Grammy award-winning album, ‘Twice As Tall’, ‘Monsters You Made’ highlights how the unfulfilled promises made by the government are taking their toll on the people of that region.

“If the government refused to develop the region. And continue the marginalization and injustice. The youth that’s what comes after us. And it will be more brutal, than what we have done.”