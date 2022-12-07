Court Clears Rivers APC To Contest 2023 Elections

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State presided over by Justice Turaki Mohammed has dismissed a suit brought against the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In its suit, the PDP had prayed the court to nullify the candidacy of all the legislative candidates running on the platform of the APC in the state on the ground that their primaries were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and that they failed to comply with the Electoral Act.

The court however dismissed the case, citing a a lack of jurisdiction based on an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal which barred political parties from interfering in the internal affairs of other parties.

Speaking to journalists after the court decision, counsel to the APC, Emenike Ebete hailed the decision, calling it a victory for justice. According to him, the APC candidates are now free to campaign across Rivers state without fear.

On his part, the APC candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, Asita Asita commended the judge for the decision while charging his party to defeat the PDP in the upcoming elections.

However, counsel to the PDP, Dike Udenna declined to comment on the decision.Recall that two weeks ago, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the state was disqualified from contesting the election on the basis of dual citizenship, the decision is however being appealed.