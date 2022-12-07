Eto’o Sorry For Fan ‘Altercation’ But Slams Algeria ‘Provocation’

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o apologised Tuesday for kneeing an Algeria supporter in the face but insisted he was the target of “relentless provocation” by the North African state’s supporters since a controversial World Cup qualifier this year.

The 41-year-old Cameroon federation president and ambassador for the Qatar World Cup flew into a rage after being approached as he left Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in Doha on Monday night.

A video widely shown on social media showed the four-time African player of the year breaking free from people seeking to restrain him and kneeing the face of a blogger named as Sadouni SM.

The man fell back after being struck but has not reported any serious injury.

Eto’o released a statement in which he admitted being involved in a “violent altercation”.

“I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality,” said the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker.

Eto’o only addressed his apology to “the public” however and made no gesture to the fan.

Eto’o lashed out at Algeria’s supporters for their behaviour since Cameroon beat Algeria on away goals in a World Cup qualifying playoff in March.

Algeria later complained to FIFA about the referee and initially demanded a replay.

“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters,” Eto’o said.

“I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” he added.

He said Cameroon fans at the World Cup had also been “harassed and pestered” by Algerians.

– ‘Tragedy’ risk –

“The scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport,” Eto’o insisted.

All of Algeria’s appeals have been rejected and Eto’s said that Algerian authorities must now act to halt “this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.”

The African football legend was surrounded as soon as he left the 974 Stadium where the round of 16 match was played.

Wearing a blue baseball cap, he is seen allowing selfies with some fans before he was approached by the Algerian.

Eto’o handed his mobile phone to a man before surging at the blogger to deliver the blow with his knee.

Sadouni SM said in a video posted online Tuesday that his camera and microphone had been “smashed” in the incident.

“He hit me,” the man adds, pointing to his chin.

“I did all that for Algeria,” Sadouni SM says in the video.

“I am at the police station now for the inquiry.

“This video must be shared. As Eto’o is a celebrity I am afraid they will cover up the inquiry, but I trust the Qatari police,” he added.

Qatar’s World Cup organising committee has not commented on the incident. Eto’o toured Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana in August to promote the World Cup.

The former international has a history of fiery outbursts, receiving a three-match ban in 2010 for headbutting an opponent while playing for Inter.

AFP