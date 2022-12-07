Ex-Osun LP Gov Candidate, Lasun Yusuf Joins PDP

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2022 Osun State Governorship Election, Lasun Yusuf, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State announced Lasun’s defection on Wednesday at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, the state capital.

The rally was attended by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and the PDP Presidential Campaign Council chairman, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, among other party chieftains.

Lasun was a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in Osun State. He contested alongside Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 election but lost to the PDP candidate.