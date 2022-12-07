Five Villagers Rescued, Several Animals, Motorcycles Recovered As Police Repel Terrorists In Katsina

Five victims of kidnap have been rescued in Katsina State by the Police Tactical Team led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kankara Local Government Area of the State.

The victims were rescued on Tuesday December 6th, 2022, following a distress call received by the Police that terrorists numbering twenty -five, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifle, attacked Karo village at Tsabe Tuge Ward in Musawa Local Government Area the State.

During the attack, the terrorists abducted five (5) villagers, rustled forty-three (43) cows, eighty-six (86) sheep, two (2) donkeys and stole away three (3) motorcycles belonging to the villagers.

Subsequently, the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara LGA was alerted and he led a tactical team to the area and blocked a cattle route along Tashar Maje, Kankara LGA.

According to the Police Spokesman SP Gambo Isah, the Police Tactical Team engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them from furthering their hieneous mission thereby rescuing all the kidnapped victims and recovered all the rustled animals.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Shehu Umar Nadada on his part, commended the efforts of the officers for the display of uncommon courage and gallantry, urging them to sustain the tempo until all terrorists are rooted out from the State.

Nadada also enjoined members of the public to partner with the security agencies by giving them useful information that will assist them in the ongoing onslaught against recalcitrant terrorists in the State.