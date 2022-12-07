N-Power Funds: Why We Invited ICPC For Probe – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it invited the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to unravel cases of fund diversion associated with the N-Power Programme.

N-Power is a scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said there has been some discrepancies in the payment processes of N-Power beneficiaries.

He said the sharp practices were carried out by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider (PSP), hence the need to invite the anti-graft agency for a thorough probe.

“When it came to our notice that there may have been some sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for a thorough investigation,” the statement read.

“We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigations.”

The perm sec also pledged the Federal Government’s transparency and accountability in the N-Power and other National Social Investment Programmes.

In doing this, he said the Ministry has engaged other government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, security agencies and civil society organisations in monitoring and compliance checks across the 36 states and the FCT.

While urging beneficiaries to apply themselves to their utmost at their Places of Primary Assignments, he assured that the government will continue paying their monthly stipends as expected.

Sani-Gwarzo also called on the public to report cases of irregularities regarding the programme through any of the following channels: [email protected] or [email protected] or call 07030859183