People ‘Doctor’ The Truth On Social Media, Says Remi At Lagos Rally

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has cautioned youths in the country to beware of “doctored” truth on social media.

Mrs Tinubu said this during a rally organised by the APC South-West Women in Lagos State on Wednesday.

In a video clip shared on Twitter by President (Iyaloja-General) of Market Women Association, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the senator can be seen addressing a a crowd of supporters at a stadium.

“The youth of Lagos State and of Nigeria, I address you. Social media is good but it’s good for you to seek for proper information,” she said.

“You always rely on the technology so much that you don’t really know the truth. The truth is doctored on technology. When you want to know people, the technology too will give you the right information.”

Her remarks come barely two days after the APC presidential candidate’s much anticipated response to allegations of identity theft and ill-gotten wealth, among others.

As the 2023 election campaigns heat up, Tinubu has also been accused of evading scrutiny as he has yet to attend town halls and other such events in Nigeria outside of those organised by his party.

During an appearance at Chatham House in London on Monday, Tinubu insisted that his birth, academic, and professional records were consistent, adding that his critics were only wasting their time and money.

Asked to clear the air on some of the issues surrounding his formative years, Tinubu, 70, described the question as “inquisitive,” adding that his birth was “dated March 29, 1952.”

“I’ve had a very good exposure in life, my record is consistent in the school, in the university, they (critics) are now convinced that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, the transcript is there showing March 1952,” he said.

Following the event, the former Lagos State governor told the BBC in an interview that those criticising his source of wealth were driven by envy, adding that he hasn’t gotten any government contract or appointment since he left office in 2007.

Tinubu was in office from 1999 to 2007 and has since influenced who becomes governor in the country’s commercial capital.

“I am not denying my wealth. I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years and since I left the office, I have not taken any government appointment, no government contract,” he said.

Visit To Sanwo-Olu

A delegation of the APC South-West women also visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

The governor shared pictures from the visit on Twitter.

“I received a delegation of the South West APC women, ably led by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajia Nana Shettima. In attendance was my dear wife, Dr.

@JokeSanwoolu, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, Dr. Betta Edu, and other top officials of the group,” he tweeted.