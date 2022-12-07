VIDEO: Excited Portable Displays Floor Filled With Money

Controversial singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has revealed that he will only attend shows where he will be sprayed money.

The ‘Zaazu crooner’ made this in a video posted on his Instagram handle where he was seen flaunting money sprayed on him at a recent show he attended.

He said, “Wahala free money. Wahala owo awon fans. Awon fans spray money. See money. Akoi grace, you have seen it? After paying show money, they sprayed me money. Na where dem dey spray money I wan dey go. I no go where dem no dey spray money.”

Portable also added that he doesn’t want to be addressed as an ‘upcoming artist’ as upcoming singers don’t go on tours.

The singer bragged that he has ‘cashed out’ and is already having a ‘detty December’, a term youngsters use to describe abundance of cash and enjoyment in the month of December.