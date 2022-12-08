Gunmen Attack Atiku Campaign Chairman’s Residence In Rivers

Gunmen on Thursday morning attacked the residence of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Lee Maeba.

About five cars in the residence were vandalised during the attack by the hoodlums.

Maeba, an ally of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, confirmed the attack during a visit to his residence by Channels Television.

The PDP presidential campaign chairman, who came into Port Harcourt on Thursday morning, said neighbours observed strange movements around his residence.

He said a young man called him to warn him about the planned attack. Maeba said his house was attacked shortly after he went out to visit his mother-in-law.

“They shot at the gate and force the gate open. They tied the gateman and shouted where is he? The next thing they did was shoot at the cars. What is my offence? Atiku does not leave here. I am a democrat and I don’t have any plan to harm anybody,” Maeba said.

About three persons were reportedly injured during the attack on the residence of the former senator who represented Rivers South East at the National Assembly.

The police were yet to release a statement on the attack as of press time.

See more photos of the incident scene: