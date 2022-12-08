Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians In West Bank Raid

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday in the flashpoint city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Three killed by bullets from the Israeli occupation during its aggression in Jenin at dawn today,” the Palestinian health ministry reported.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request to comment on their latest operation in Jenin, one of the near-daily raids across the West Bank launched in the wake of deadly attacks targeting Israelis earlier this year.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said Thursday their fighters were engaged in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces in Jenin.

A surge in violence this year has seen at least 150 Palestinians and 26 Israelis killed across the West Bank, Israel and the contested city of Jerusalem.

The toll includes more than 40 Palestinians killed in the Jenin area during Israeli forces operations, including militants, children as young as 12, and veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israel has occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.