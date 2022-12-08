Northerners Should Not Be Hoodwinked By Atiku’s Men Masquerading As Leaders – APC

The leadership of All Progressives Congress in the North west zone kicked against the recent endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar by a group of Northern Christian and Muslim Political leaders , saying that the group’s decision does not represent the majority position of Northerners.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council, Muhammad Molash, described the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by the Northern Christian and Muslim political leaders as a new tactics by Atiku’s camp to unleash their footsoldiers and PDP elders masquerading as elder statemen and other political entrepreneurs, on unsuspecting voters in the North,hiding behind hurriedly and poorly packaged groups to execute their agenda.

READ ALSO: 2023: Atiku, Okowa Promise To Stabilize Economy, Unite Nigeria

The statement explained that the choice of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu by the Northern APC Governors and other leaders in the region is informed by the need to uphold Nigeria’s unity through supporting one another to attain the highest office in the land. Moreso that Asiwaju Tinubu himself has always been supportive to presidential candidates of Northern extraction, therefore, only logical and natural to reciprocate that gesture.

According to the north west APC, the Atiku campaign organisation and think tank are obviously rattled by the growing acceptance of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima by the electorates in the North, hence they devised another means of defrauding the Northern voters,by whipping up sentiments.

“In the first instance,these self appointed “Northern political leaders” have always identified themselves with Atiku Abubakar and PDP,therefore it is a clear case of PDP endorsing PDP or PDP endorsing themselves.

“We also wish to unequivocally state that majority of Northerners are disposed towards the idea of having a president of Southern extraction,so as to preserve the kinship and unity that exist between the various ethnic groups in Nigeria”.