‘Politicians Staging Melodrama’: Rivers Govt Reacts To Attack On Maeba’s Home 

The Rivers State Government has asked security agencies to unravel what really happened in the reported attack on Senator Lee Maeba.

The state government also said some politicians are staging high-level melodrama to cover up tracks.

Channels Television earlier reported that gunmen on Thursday morning attacked the residence of Maeba, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State.

Reacting to the Maeba’s comment suggesting that his attackers were sent by the Rivers State Government, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, in a statement said Maeba should help security agencies in unraveling the purported attack on his house and those behind it.

According to him, it is not strange to find politicians staging high level melodrama to either cover up their tracks or muddle up the waters to achieve a preconceived narrative aimed at hoodwinking the public for political reasons especially at a time like this.

Finebone said, “The Rivers State Government has seen isolated reports suggesting that some persons are purportedly being physically molested for political reasons. Security agencies must exercise the highest level of diligence, discreetness and carefulness in their work to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion.

“Today, a report by former Senator Lee Maeba surfaced on social media that he got a call from a young man. And the caller purportedly, in his own words said, “that they have instructions from either government or some quarters to attack my house.”

“This makes it obvious that Senator Maeba should help security agencies in unraveling the purported attack on his house and those behind it. It is not enough to blame such an attack on ‘either government or some quarters.’ He should try and remember exactly whom the caller said sent him (the caller).

“The Rivers State Government, working with security agencies, will continue to render all possible assistance for security agencies to ensure safety of life and property in Rivers State at all times.